Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Following the loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling consultant Eric Simons backed right-arm seamer Matheesha Pathirana, who has had an average tournament so far.

The fast bowler has managed to grab nine wickets in the eight matches so far at an average of 33.11, where he has conceded runs at an economy of 10.39 with best bowling figures of 2/28 in the tournament.

Also Read | GT vs SRH Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 51.

"I think it's been pretty well documented that there was a bit of [an] action change. But I think he's pretty much back to where he was, just in terms of the height of his arm on a reasonably consistent basis," Eric Simons said in the post-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm not sure that he is less accurate. I think batsmen are playing him a lot better. We can certainly see a trend the way batsmen are playing against him. Particularly against Mumbai the other day, the technique they are using, they understand what his plans are [and] what he does. So the evolution might just be: what's next for him? Tactically, what he needs to do to keep evolving. Batsmen need to keep evolving. Bowlers need to keep evolving," Simons added.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 2: Brian Lara, Dwayne Johnson, Princess Charlotte of Wales and David Beckham - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 2.

Recapping the Wednesday clash, a fine half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh and a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal were the highlights as Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

With this victory, PBKS is now at the second spot in the table with six wins, three losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. On the other hand, the CSK is struggling at the bottom, with two wins and eight losses, giving them four points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)