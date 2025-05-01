Sam Curran has played a blinder of a knock in the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings where he scored a 47-ball 88 and powered CSK to a strong total batting first. He batted brilliantly dominating both spin and pace and particularly playing some good shots on the onside. Sam used to play for PBKS and he seemed to be unhappy about them releasing him this season. While walking back to the dressing room after getting dismissed, Sam gave a angry stare towards the PBKS dug out. Sam Curran Celebrates Half-Century By Making Phone-Call Gesture Towards Punjab Kings Dug Out During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match .

Sam Curran Gives Angry Stare Towards Punjab Kings Dug Out

Sam Curran seems to having issue with Punjab management pic.twitter.com/8qNS3aA2XU — MSDian (@NitinMudiyala) April 30, 2025

