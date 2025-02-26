Mumbai, February 26: England and Afghanistan will face each other in a must-win match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday in the eighth game of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams are in a do-or-die situation, as the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. Afghanistan lost their opening match to South Africa, while England failed to defend a big total against Australia. With the Australia-South Africa match ending in a washout, this encounter effectively becomes a knockout game. The match sets up an exciting battle between England's powerful batting lineup and Afghanistan's skilled spinners. AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025: England Captain Jos Buttler Hopes Key Clash Provides Hope to Afghanistan Amid Struggles.

Recent Form

Afghanistan: The Afghans entered the Champions Trophy in great form, securing ODI series wins against Ireland, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. Despite their opening loss to South Africa, they remain a formidable side with exceptional talent.

England: Jos Buttler's team has struggled for consistency in ODI cricket. They lost their opening match to Australia and were also defeated 3-0 in a recent series against India, denting their confidence. However, they have experienced players from their victorious 2019 Cricket World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup campaigns, capable of turning the tide.

Players to Watch for

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan is heavily reliant on their star players, and Rashid Khan is crucial to their success. He was below his best against South Africa, and so was his team. If he can return to form with the ball, he could make a big impact against England's batting lineup. England Suffer Big Blow Ahead of Afghanistan Clash As Brydon Carse Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 With Toe Injury.

England: Jofra Archer

South Africa's pace attack troubled Afghanistan despite spin-friendly conditions. England's fast bowlers, including Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, were expensive against Australia, conceding runs at 7.89 and 8.20 per over, respectively. They will be eager to bounce back, drawing confidence from South Africa's success against the Afghan batters.

Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

