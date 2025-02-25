Rawalpindi, Feb 25 (PTI) The start of the Champions Trophy match between South Africa and Australia was delayed due to rain here on Tuesday.

The toss was scheduled to happen at 2pm but it has been delayed as light rain lashed the stadium.

Also Read | Michael Atherton Terms India vs Pakistan Contest One-Sided in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'Looked Very Predictable From a Long Way out'(Watch Video).

The covers have been brought in to protect the pitch.

Australia and South Africa have won a match each in Group B and the winner of Tuesday's match will have a strong chance to make it to the semifinals.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Jaffer Slams Bangladesh's Seniors for Failing To Perform After Group Stage Exit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)