Rawalpindi, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and New Zealand here on Monday.

Bangladesh innings:

Tanzid Hasan c Williamson b Bracewell 24

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Bracewell b O'Rourke 77

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Santner b O'Rourke 13

Towhid Hridoy c Williamson b Bracewell 7

Mushfiqur Rahim c Ravindra b Bracewell 2

Mahmudullah c O'Rourke b Bracewell 4

Jaker Ali run out (Latham) 45

Rishad Hossain c Santner b Henry 26

Taskin Ahmed c Conway b Jamieson 10

Mustafizur Rahman not out 3

Nahid Rana not out 0

Extras: 25 (lb-3, w-22)

Total: 236/9 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-64, 3-97, 4-106, 5-118, 6-163, 7-196, 8-231, 9-236

Bowling: Matt Henry 9-0-57-1, Kyle Jamieson 9-1-48-1, Michael Bracewell 10-0-26-4, William O'Rourke 10-1-48-2, Mitchell Santner 10-1-44-0, Glenn Phillips 2-0-10-0.

