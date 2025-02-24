Rawalpindi, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and New Zealand here on Monday.
Bangladesh innings:
Tanzid Hasan c Williamson b Bracewell 24
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Bracewell b O'Rourke 77
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Santner b O'Rourke 13
Towhid Hridoy c Williamson b Bracewell 7
Mushfiqur Rahim c Ravindra b Bracewell 2
Mahmudullah c O'Rourke b Bracewell 4
Jaker Ali run out (Latham) 45
Rishad Hossain c Santner b Henry 26
Taskin Ahmed c Conway b Jamieson 10
Mustafizur Rahman not out 3
Nahid Rana not out 0
Extras: 25 (lb-3, w-22)
Total: 236/9 in 50 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-64, 3-97, 4-106, 5-118, 6-163, 7-196, 8-231, 9-236
Bowling: Matt Henry 9-0-57-1, Kyle Jamieson 9-1-48-1, Michael Bracewell 10-0-26-4, William O'Rourke 10-1-48-2, Mitchell Santner 10-1-44-0, Glenn Phillips 2-0-10-0.
