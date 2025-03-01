Karachi, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group B match between England and South Africa here on Saturday.

England innings:

Phil Salt c van der Dussen b Jansen 8

Ben Duckett c&B Jansen 24

Jamie Smith c Markram b Jansen 0

Joe Root b Mulder 37

Harry Brook c Jansen b Maharaj 19

Jos Buttler c Maharaj b Ngidi 21

Liam Livingstone st Klaasen b Maharaj 9

Jamie Overton c Ngidi b Rabada 11

Jofra Archer c Jansen b Mulder 25

Adil Rashid c Klaasen b Mulder 2

Saqib Mahmood not out 2

Extras: 18 (lb-5, w-12, nb-1)

Total: 179 in 38.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-20, 3-37, 4-99, 5-103, 6-114, 7-129, 8-171, 9-173, 10-179

Bowling: Marco Jansen 7-0-39-3, Lungi Ngidi 7-0-33-1, Kagiso Rabada 7-1-42-1, Wiaan Mulder 7.2-0-25-3, Keshav Maharaj 10-1-35-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)