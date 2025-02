Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group A match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

Pakistan innings:

Imam-ul-Haq run out (Axar) 10

Babar Azam c Rahul b Pandya 23

Saud Shakeel c Axar b Pandya 62

Mohammad Rizwan b Axar 46

Salman Aga c Jadeja b Kuldeep 19

Tayyab Tahir b Jadeja 4

Khushdil Shah c Kohli b Rana 38

Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw b Kuldeep 0

Naseem Shah c Kohli b Kuldeep 14

Haris Rauf run out (Axar/Rahul) 8

Abrar Ahmed not out 0

Extras: 17 (lb-8, w-9)

Total: 241 in 49.4 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-47, 3-151, 4-159, 5-165, 6-200, 7-200, 8-222, 9-241, 10-241

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 8-0-43-0, Harshit Rana 7.4-0-30-1, Hardik Pandya 8-0-31-2, Axar Patel 10-0-49-1, Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-40-3, Ravindra Jadeja 7-0-40-1.

