Milan, Dec 19 (AP) A Challenge Cup rugby match between Benetton and Agen of France was canceled because of several positive COVID-19 tests in the Italian team.

Benetton was scheduled to host the game Saturday in Treviso, Italy. The Challenge Cup is the second-tier competition for European rugby union clubs.

Tournament organizer European Professional Club Rugby said a “match result resolution committee” will allocate points.

Three matches in the top-tier Champions Cup this weekend were earlier canceled due to coronavirus-related problems. (AP)

