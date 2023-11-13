Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): India is unbeaten in the World Cup, and their performance has been thrilling; the batting has been excellent, and the pacemen have called the shots.

India has dominated the 2023 World Cup, winning all nine of their group-stage games and being the only undefeated team in the tournament. Men in Blue will face off against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai in the first semifinal of the World Cup on Wednesday.

Also Read | 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Wants Indian Football Team to Play As a Cohesive Unit in Opener Against Kuwait.

However, India's path to the semi-finals appears to be a lot more organised this time around, which will give its supporters greater hope. The most significant modification has been to the batting template for the home team.

In this World Cup, every hitter has shown a feeling of urgency, which has helped India's overall scoring rate rise. Former captain Virat Kohli is the sole designated anchor in the team, and he is given plenty of time to bat. His ravenous desire for runs, explains why India No. 3 has more runs (594) than anybody else in the ongoing competition.

Also Read | Olympic Sports Bodies Want Talks with IOC on Threats from Adding Cricket and Others to 2028 Los Angeles Games Program.

Captain Rohit Sharma has been the driving force behind India's strong start. Rohit otherwise a run-machine in this format, has done so well that he managed to score 503 runs, the fourth most in the tournament.

India's star opener Shubman Gill has batted freely scoring 290 in seven games. With back-to-back dismissals to short balls, Shreyas Iyer faltered in the tournament. However, Iyer produced a fine comeback with a magnificent fifty against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. His best scores in the tournament are 82, 77, and unbeaten 128.

The lower-middle order doesn't have spent as much time at the crease. Number 6. batter Suryakumar Yadav scored 49 against England and 22 against South Africa while star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed 35 against Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 29 Proteas have both contributed cameos to compensate for Hardik Pandya's absence.

Meanwhile, India finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

The Men in Blue have won nine consecutive matches at this year's World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)