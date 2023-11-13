Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Flying high on confidence, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Monday arrived in Mumbai ahead of their high-pressure ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals clash against 2019 runner-up New Zealand on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted their favourite player's names.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, India head coach Rahul Dravid and many others were seen walking towards the bus.

India has been unbeatable thus far in the tournament, and they will now face a Kiwi squad, which has shown to be a significant nemesis for the Men in Blue in previous championships.

New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The seniors' scars from 2019 are still fresh in their minds, as they fell short by 18 runs against the same squad in the same stage of this competition. India is well aware of the circumstances, and they have been outstanding in all aspects, including batting, fielding, and bowling.

New Zealand on the other hand, got off to a fast start in this year's version before losing their stride and eventually qualifying for the finals. Australia will face South Africa in the other semi-final on Thursday at Eden Gardens. (ANI)

