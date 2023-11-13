Virat Kohli arrived at the airport in Mumbai and expectedly was swarmed by the paparazzi as he made his way out. Dressed in a black T-shirt and white pants, Kohli reached Mumbai after the India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru where he starred with both bat and ball. As the photographers were constantly clicking him, he requested them to move away as he was tired, having caught an early flight to Mumbai. He also said that his daughter Vamika was inside the car and had come to pick him up. "Beti ko ghar leke jana hai" he said to a photographer. He earlier requested the photographers to not go near his car. The video of this has gone viral. Virat Kohli Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Celebration With Mohammed Siraj While Celebrating a Wicket During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

