Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June (ANI): After a match-winning knock of 136 against Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match, Scotland batter Brandon McMullen said he kept the approach simple.

Scotland secured their place in the Super Six stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers after defeating Oman by 76 runs on Sunday.

In the post-match presentation, McMullen said, "Great day, great finish. Our bowlers were clinical. I was trying to keep it simple and do it my way. We need to play our best cricket, be more disciplined against Sri Lanka."

Scotland posted a total of 320 in their 50 overs. Brandon McMullen (136 in 121 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) slammed his maiden century. Skipper Berrington scored 60 in 62 balls, with seven fours. Tomas Mackintosh also scored a valuable 32 in 23 balls, consisting of three fours and two sixes.

Bilal Khan (5/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman. Fayyaz Butt also took two wickets.

In the chase of 321, Oman was reduced to 72/4 at one point. Naseem Khushi (69 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Shoaib Khan (36 in 42 balls, with two fours and a six) put on a 105-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Chris Greaves (5/53) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

Brandon was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century and taking one wicket.

Scotland is at the second place of points table in Group B with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. Oman is at the third place with two wins and two losses in four matches. They have a total of four points to their name. (ANI)

