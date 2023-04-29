New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker won gold in the Mikio Oda Memorial Athletics meet in Hiroshima, Japan, with a season's best effort of 16.31m on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Kerala has a personal best of 17.19m. He had finished at second spot behind Eldhose Paul in the 2022 CWG with a jump of 17.02m.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen Score Quickfire Fifties As SRH Score 197/6; Mitchell Marsh Takes Four Wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Ankita bettered her personal best by more than 20s (previous best 15:55.15s) while finishing fifth in the women's 5000m, clocking 15:33.24.

The Mikio Oda Memorial Athletics meet is an annual event held in Japan in honour of legendary Japanese track and field athlete who won the triple jump gold medal at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.

Also Read | KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan Achieve IPL Milestones in Kolkata Knight Riders’ Defeat at Eden Gardens.

The event, which was first held in 1986, is organised by the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF). It is a World Athletics bronze level meet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)