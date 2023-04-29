Kolkata Knight Riders have their winning streak ending in a single match only as they lost at home in Eden Gardens to Gujarat Titans. The Titans bag their sixth win of the season and with 12 points they reclaim their top spot at the points table. The game looked to be well contested at one time, but David Miller and Vijay Shankar made it a one-sided affair in no time. With the loss, KKR sink at 8th position and are on the verge of elimination from the play-off race. Josh Little Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

The start of the match was delayed by rain and after seeing a overcast sky, GT captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first. The ball did seam and swing a little at the beginning, but then the KKR openers took over to strike a few boundaries. In the powerplay runs flowed along with a few wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz batted brilliantly. While other KKR batters struggled ot get going, he kept striking and did most of the heavylifting for KKR. Andre Russell tookover from there and amidst no support at all, provided a strong finish and took KKR to 179.

GT started the chase steadily losing only Wriddhiman Saha in the powerplay. But Hardik Pandya looked out of rhythm and at one point, they looked under pressure after losing two back-to-back wickets. KKR spinners were bowling well tightening their strangle hold. But David Miller and Vijay Shankar made sure that they stay relaxed and allowed KKR to make the first mistake capitalizing on it and finishing the game early.

KKR vs GT Stat Highlights

# Andre Russell completes 100th match for KKR.

# Nitish Rana completes 100 IPL matches.

# Rashid Khan completes 100 IPL matches.

# Rahmanullah Gurbaz completes 2nd IPL fifty in 2023

#Vijay Shankar Scores 4th IPL fifty, 2nd in IPL 2023.

# Rashid Khan Registers His second worst IPL figures--0/54 in four overs.

# Rashid Khan has second best wicket tally after playing 100 games in IPL.

# Rashid Khan's economy rate of 6.56 is the best among all players who bowled at least 100 inns in IPL.

# First time three Afghanistan players were involved in a single dismissal. 'Not Even My Country Has Done What KKR Has Done For Me,' Andre Russell Makes Massive Revelation While Narrating Journey With Two-Time IPL Champions.

A game that had some top knocks, some dragging failed efforts, some top catches and some power-hitting saw GT come up on the winning side again. Their clarity of chasing is outstanding and they just keep building on it. Same cannot be said for KKR who are scoring just par totals and doesn't have the bowling to defend it. It's a tough loss to take for KKR while GT just move ahead from strength to strength.

