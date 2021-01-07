Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 7 (ANI): Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh, who suffered a crash in Stage four of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh.

In a statement, the Hero MotoSports said that Santosh has no major physical injuries except for the dislocated right shoulder and head trauma. The latest scans have also shown no major issue that could impact his full recovery.

The medical team attending to him have decided that the best approach to manage the injury is to reduce the body functions to a minimum and keep him in a sedated condition or an artificial coma.

"The racer is receiving the best possible medical care and will continue to be under constant observation for the next few days," the statement read.

"We express our deepest gratitude and thanks to the riders who extended their help to Santosh. We also want to thank the organisers for getting the medical and rescue teams on the spot in quick time and airlifting him to reach the hospital quickly," it added.

The Hero MotoSports also said the entire Hero Family is fully committed to aid the recovery and rehabilitation of racer Santosh. (ANI)

