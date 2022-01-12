Cape Town [South Africa], January 12 (ANI): Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Wednesday said that a free-hit rule can be introduced in Test cricket if a bowler ends up bowling no-balls.

This rule is already in place in the limited-overs format, and Steyn advocated for this to come into place in Tests to help out the tailenders.

"Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket... What you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we've seen happen before... 6 balls is Hard enough for the tailenders facing a top-class life-threatening fast bowler," tweeted Steyn.

The former Proteas pacer made this suggestion after witnessing South Africa tailenders facing some chin music in the ongoing third Test against India.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a hostile spell as South Africa bowlers were made to face some hostile bouncers and yorkers.

Steyn said that facing six balls against a top-class bowler is not easy, and if the bowler ends up overstepping the front crease, then a free hit would help out.

The pacer also suggested that a free hit rule would help the bowlers facing extended seven-eight ball overs because of the no-balls.

Earlier this year, Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson had battled it out after the Indian pacer bowled a hostile pacer. Anderson also did not like the fact how Bumrah bowled 2-3 no-balls in an over.

However, this confrontation riled up the Indian side and they went on to register a famous win at the Lords Cricket Ground. (ANI)

