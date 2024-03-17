California [US], March 17 (ANI): Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday that he will have to be at his absolute best during the final of the ongoing Indian Wells Open against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev and Alcaraz will be meeting in a rematch of the 2023 edition on Monday. Last year, Medvedev suffered a straight-set 6-3, 6-2 loss to the rising Spanish star.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Ahead of the final, Medvedev said as quoted by ATP, "That is the way I entered the match with Carlos at the US Open (with the thought of having to be at his best). I still feel this way, especially on this court."

Alcaraz will be heading into the title full of confidence after ending Jannik Sinner's 16-match unbeaten streak in the semifinal in an incredible come-from-behind effort. He is happy to have secured a spot in the finals after four successive losses in tour-level semifinals since his last title clash appearance in Cincinnati last August.

Also Read | Sheetal Devi Roped in as National Icon in PwD Category by Election Commission of India for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"I am really, really happy to [reach] another final. It means a lot to me to play such a great level and be able to play another final. Of course, beating Jannik, we have a really good rivalry, and a 16-match streak, to be able to end something like this, it is incredible for me," he said.

Medvedev had beaten Tommy Paul in the semifinal by 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

Medvedev's four-set win over Alcaraz in their US Open semifinal is so far his only great performance against the young Spanish star across 2023. Alcaraz otherwise also secured wins against Medvedev in Wimbledon and ATP Finals.

The Russian has a 14-2 win-loss record in 2024, including a runners-up finish in the Australian Open to Sinner. The 28-year-old has lost just two sets leading up to the title clash in California.

The way Medvedev handles slow and bouncy conditions in California, which Alcaraz has also enjoyed, could be crucial for Medvedev. The 20-time tour-level champion feels that he needs to find his way to hit through his opponent consistently.

"I think [in the semi-final against Sinner] today he (Alcaraz) showed exactly why I personally think this court suits him perfectly. Little slow bounce from time to time to give him time, and he does not care about the wind here and that the ball does not travel through the air," said Medvedev.

"Sometimes it is tough to make a passing shot here because the ball in the air kind of continues flying, so it can go out, but it loses space in there. That is what happens with the serve... If I want to win, I will try to see what I can do tactically, but then I have to go there, a little bit like Tommy did today, try to play on the line, try to hit some amazing shots, get into his head, and try to win like this," he added.

Alcaraz is chasing his first title win of the year and overall his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title. He is familiar with Medvedev's game and he feels he has a gameplan ready for him.

"I know how I have to play against him. I have played him many times, [including] in the final here against him last year. I know pretty well the tactics against him. I am not going to [say them], but I know very, very well how to play against him," said the Spanish star.

Medvedev also wants to complete his full set of ATP Masters 1000 titles won at hard courts, in Cincinnati (2019), Shanghai (2019), Paris (2020), Canada (2021), and Miami (2023). He hopes that Alcaraz's title drought since Wimbledon last July makes him nervous. Alcaraz will be having the support of the crowd and often gets his energy from the crowd.

"It is amazing having such a great crowd, having such a great energy and love from the people [when I am] playing in another part of the world. I am a lucky guy, receiving this energy in every match, in every practice, in every place that I am going. It is something crazy," said Alcaraz.

"I won some matches because of them. Probably if I do not have them, it is going to be tougher or even impossible to overcome a lot of problems that I have in the matches. So I have to thank them for every support, every time that they are supporting me, they are giving their love, their energy to boost me up in those problems. For me, it is unbelievable," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)