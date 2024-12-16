St John's [Antigua], December 16 (ANI): Former captain Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of the West Indies across all formats after being named their Test head coach by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The announcement was made by CWI Director Miles Bascombe during the Quarterly Press Conference held in St. Vincent on Monday.

Also Read | Manchester City Confirms Death of One of Its Fans at Derby Against Manchester United in Premier League 2024-25.

Sammy, a two-time ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning captain, has been head coach of the West Indies' white-ball teams since May 2023. From April next year, he will assume the responsibility for the Test side as well.

Sammy will replace Andre Coley as the Test head coach after the end of West Indies' current World Test Championship cycle.

Also Read | Australian Pacer Kim Garth Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024.

West Indies are currently last in the WTC25 standings, with a 24.24 per cent point percentage and are out of contention for the finale at Lord's next year. They still have a two-match series against Pakistan away from home to be played between January 16-28, 2025.

"It is an honour to represent the West Indies in any capacity and with the new role he has mapped out the new direction," Sammy said at a press conference following the announcement as quoted by ICC.

"I am really excited about the added responsibility and the new journey, one that I think myself and my team will be prepared for," he added.

The all-rounder played 38 Tests for WI, scoring 1,323 runs at an average of 21.68 with a century and five fifties. He also took 84 wickets. In 126 ODIs, he made 1,871 runs at an average of 24.94, with nine fifties in 105 innings and best score of 89. He also took 81 wickets at an average of 47.54.

In 68 T20Is, he scored 587 runs at an average of 17.26 and a strike rate of 147.48, with best score of 42*. He has also taken 44 wickets at an average of 25.36, with best figures of 5/26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)