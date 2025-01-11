Liverpool, Jan 11 (AP) Everton hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club on Saturday.

Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired Thursday with the team just one point above the relegation zone.

The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13, during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns.

“It's great to be back,” Moyes said. “I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.”

The storied club — a nine-time English champion which has been without a major trophy since 1995 — was bought last month by the Texas-based Friedkin Group in a deal reportedly worth in excess of 400 million pounds ($495 million).

Everton's next game is Wednesday at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

“We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton's history,” club executive chairman Marc Watts said in the team's statement. "With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”

Dyche was fired hours before Everton hosted and beat third-division Peterborough 2-0 in an FA Cup third-round match.

Moyes' first task will be finding goals. The Toffees have scored just 15 goals in its 19 games Premier League games — second-lowest in the division.

Moyes most recently managed West Ham, leaving at the end of last season. He led the team to the Europa Conference League title in 2023. He has also coached at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. (AP) AM

