Liverpool, Jan 11: Everton has announced the appointment of David Moyes as the head coach on a two-and-a-half year contract after sacking Sean Dyche earlier in the week. The club currently sits in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone, after having won only three of their opening 19 Premier League games. Moyes is no stranger to Goodison Park having led Everton for more than 500 matches from 2002 to 2013. In March 2002, Moyes succeeded Walter Smith at Goodison Park and over the next 11 years, he transformed Everton into consistent top-half finishers. The 2004/05 campaign saw them finish fourth, securing Champions League qualification. Everton Manager Sean Dyche Sacked, Hours Later Team Moves Into FA Cup Fourth Round With 2–0 Win Over Peterborough

Statement Released by Everton over Appointment of David Moyes

Everton Football Club is delighted to welcome back David Moyes as their new Manager, effective immediately. ✍️ — Everton (@Everton) January 11, 2025

Moyes’ 518-game spell at Everton remains one of the longest managerial reigns in modern football. In 2013, the Scotsman was handpicked by Sir Alex Ferguson as his successor at Manchester United. However, he lasted just 10 months after struggling to put together results and performances at Old Trafford. “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club. “I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. Premier League 2024–25: West Ham Hires Former Chelsea Coach Graham Potter Following Julen Lopetegui’s Departure.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team,” said Moyes. As a driving force behind taking Everton to the 2009 FA Cup Final and four European campaigns, he has also managed Manchester United and West Ham United, where he notably won the UEFA Europa Conference League. “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton,” said Executive Chairman Marc Watts Moyes’ 697 Premier League games as a manager is only exceeded by Arsene Wenger (828) and Sir Alex Ferguson (810).

