Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, produced another action-packed day at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Day 4 saw Vizianagaram Ninjas reclaim the top spot in Pool A with back-to-back victories and Amravati Crushers extend their unbeaten run in Pool B, as per a press release from Andhra Kabaddi Association.

The day could not have started on a better note, as Kakinada Kraken registered their first win of the tournament with a thrilling 43-42 comeback against Pool A leaders Kurnool Knights. Kraken trailed 24-14 at halftime and still found themselves behind with two minutes left, but a last-minute all-out turned the game in their favour. P Ganga Babu starred with 17 points, while Kaligula Srinivas anchored the defence with eight tackle points. For Kurnool, Nakka Yugandhar top-scored with 14 points, but the Knights suffered a narrow defeat.

The momentum carried into the second game, where Vizianagaram Ninjas defeated Bhimavaram Guardians 51-41. Trailing for most of the game, Ninjas staged a turnaround in the final 10 minutes by inflicting two crucial all-outs. Chekka Nagababu delivered an exceptional 25 raid points, while Shaik Bashu contributed 6 tackle points. For the Guardians, Palaka Manikanta scored 23 raid points and Oleti Dharma Rao added 8, but their efforts were not enough. With this result, the Ninjas moved back to the top of Pool A.

In Pool B, Amravati Crushers continued their dominance with another commanding performance, beating Krishna Defenders 45-31. Muddada Naresh led with 13 raid points, Kolamgari Rambabu added 10, and Karamala Dinesh provided defensive stability with 6 tackle points. For Krishna, K Krishna Babu managed 13 raid points and Harish Gadde contributed 7 tackle points, but the team slumped to another loss.

The fourth contest saw Vizag Commandos edge Tirupati Raiders 43-38. The game swung back and forth until the last 10 minutes, when Commandos pulled ahead. Durga Prasad produced an all-round display with 15 raid and 2 tackle points, while Rayi Narendra secured a High 5. For Tirupati, substitute Hari Prasad Reddy impressed with a Super 10, but the Raiders were unable to close out the match.

The day concluded with Vizianagaram Ninjas strengthening their hold on Pool A by defeating Kakinada Kraken 39-30. Chekka Nagababu continued his strong form with 18 points, supported well by his teammates. For Kraken, Singampalli Avinash scored a Super 10, but lacked support from the rest of the side.

With these results, the points table took further shape. In Pool A, Vizianagaram Ninjas lead the standings with 23 points after back-to-back wins, followed by Kurnool Knights on 13, Bhimavaram Guardians on 10, and Kakinada Kraken on 8 after their first victory.

In Pool B, Amravati Crushers remain dominant with 24 points from four straight bonus-point wins, keeping them well ahead of Vizag Commandos on 12. Tirupati Raiders are third with 7, while Krishna Defenders stay at the bottom with 5.

Please find below the schedule for Day 5 (Tuesday):

Match 18, Bhimavaram Guardians vs Kurnool Knights, 10:15 AM IST.Match 19, Tirupati Raiders vs Amravati Crushers, 11:45 AM IST.Match 20, Krishna Defenders vs Vizag Commandos, 1:15 PM IST.Match 21, Bhimavaram Guardians vs Kakinada Kraken, 3:45 PM IST.Match 22, Vizianagaram Ninjas vs Kurnool Knights, 5:30 PM IST. (ANI)

