New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Capitals has roped in Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam as replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

According to an IPL release, fast bowler Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a lower back stress fracture.

DC have signed Garg for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons.

Garg is a forced inclusion despite his poor showing recent years due to lack of options for Delhi Capitals.

Such was DC's plight that even red ball specialist Abhimayu Easwaran, not exactly known for his power-hitting was summoned for trials although Garg pipped him to earn his spot in the side.

