Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 4 (ANI): The final of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament between the Deccan Gladiators and Morrisville Samp Army at the Zayed Cricket Stadium turned out to be a spectacle for the spectators. Chasing 105, the Gladiators unleashed a flurry of fireworks to achieve the target with eight wickets in hand and more than three overs to spare.

Mushtaq Ahmed, head coach of the Deccan Gladiators, revealed the winning formula behind the team's third title triumph: "My team and I focused on being effective communicators. You can't teach anyone in just ten days, but you can make them mentally strong and ensure they are happy to play for their team."

He added, "The people who work behind the scenes often go unnoticed, but when a player is injured or in low spirits a day before the match, quick and effective communication becomes crucial to getting them back on track. This is what truly matters in a short tournament like this."

The Gladiators began their chase on a high note, with opener and England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore taking on skipper Rohan Mustafa in the first over. Cadmore smashed four consecutive boundaries, setting the tone early, while his opening partner and captain Nicholas Pooran soon joined the onslaught.

Pooran, the West Indies star, dominated Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim, helping the Gladiators collect 20 runs in the third over and cross the 50-run mark. Although Pooran fell for a quickfire 28 off 10 balls to pacer Isuru Udana after a brilliant catch by Mustafa, it did little to deter the Gladiators. Cadmore continued his aggressive innings, securing a half-century to guide the team to victory.

Earlier, Morrisville Samp Army struggled to gain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and finding themselves at 81/5. A late cameo by Afghanistan's Karim Janat, who scored 16 off 8 balls, helped push the total to 104/7 in their 10 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 34 off 23, while wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous contributed 21 off 9. England pacer Richard Gleeson shone with figures of 2/16 in two overs for the Gladiators.

Runners-up captain Rohan Mustafa commended his team's efforts despite the loss: "In T10, starting well and putting up a good score is essential for success. We have to acknowledge that we played against a very strong side. When we entered the tournament, we didn't expect to reach the final. Overall, we performed as a unit and played really well."

The occasion was graced by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Adding to the excitement, spectators were treated to an electrifying performance by Elnaaz Norouzi during the title clash.

This victory marks the Deccan Gladiators' third Abu Dhabi T10 title, having previously won in the fifth and sixth seasons. Their star batter, Jos Buttler, was named Player of the Tournament for amassing 242 runs at a staggering strike rate of 224.07. Richard Gleeson was declared Bowler of the Tournament, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore bagged the Batter of the Tournament award. Shahid Bhutta, who claimed 10 wickets at an economy of 10.93, was recognised as the UAE Player of the Tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 Award Winners:Winner: Deccan GladiatorsPlayer of the Tournament: Jos ButtlerBatter of the Tournament: Tom Kohler-CadmoreBowler of the Tournament: Richard GleesonUAE Player of the Tournament: Shahid Bhutta.(ANI)

