Chelsea will take on Southampton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Blues have been in superb form, having not lost since suffering a defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on October 20. Enzo Maresca and his team have put together a string of impressive performances that has seen them rise up to the third spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table, equal with second-placed Arsenal. A win tonight can see them topple the Gunners and close the gap with leaders Liverpool. Manchester United Players Did Not Wear Pro-LGBTQ+ Jackets Before Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Everton To Respect Noussair Mazraoui's Religious Beliefs: Report.

The Blues head into this contest on the back of a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Southampton on the other hand, sit right at the bottom of the Premier League 2024-25 points table with just one victory in 13 games. They would be under the pump as they host a high-flying Chelsea. Cole Palmer is set to be among one of Chelsea's most important players alongside the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandes, all of whom scored against Aston Villa in their last match. Southampton on the other hand, have been hit by a lot of injuries, with crucial players like Aaron Ramsdale and Adam Lallana out.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Southampton will take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Southampton vs Chelsea match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Top Five Performers From Liverpool vs Manchester City Clash in Premier League 2024–25, From Mohamed Salah to Erling Haaland, Check Full List.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Southampton vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea will be expected to beat Southampton, given the current form of both teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).