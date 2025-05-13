New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Indian shooting federation on Tuesday said the national selection trials 3 and 4 in rifle and pistol events for Group A shooters will be held from June 24-30 in Dehradun.

The trials will be conducted at the Trishul Shooting Range.

These trials are being held to pick the Indian team for the 16th Asian Shooting Championships 2025 in Kazakhstan in August and ISSF World Cup in China and Egypt later this year.

The country's elite rifle and pistol shooters come into this selection phase following an encouraging run in the double-legged South American ISSF World Cup tour, which marked the beginning of the new international calendar.

Across both legs in Argentina and Peru, Indian shooters reached 32 finals, including mixed-team medal rounds, and brought home 15 medals including six gold.

As per the National Rifle Association of India's selection criteria, only eligible shooters in Group A will be allowed to participate.

The national selection trials 3 and 4 will cover all Olympic rifle and pistol events and will be limited to a select group of top-ranked shooters.

This includes 50 slots each for 10m air rifle (men and women) and 10m air pistol (men and women), 30 slots each for 50m rifle 3 positions (men and women), 20 slots for 25m rapid fire pistol (men), and 30 slots for 25m sports pistol (women).

The first day of the trials will see the qualifying round and finals of 10m air rifle men, 25m pistol women and 50m 3P women of T3 which will be followed by the T4 qualifying and finals of the same events on second day.

