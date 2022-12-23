New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Indian Premier League will take centrestage once again as the ten franchises gear up for the IPL Mini-Auction 2023 set to be held in Kochi on Friday, 23 December 2023. The Delhi Capitals are looking to fill five slots in their squad after retaining 19 players earlier this year.

Speaking ahead of the Mini-Auction Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "We did a good job in the last Auction. We have retained 19 players which shows the belief the management has on our current team. However, we do have a few gaps in our squad and we have identified the kind of players we need to acquire during the Auction according to our purse."

Also Read | BCCI Receives CVs of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag for National Selectors’ Posts from Fake Email IDs of Former Cricketers.

The Delhi Capitals Head of Talent Search Saba Karim also shared his excitement for the Mini-Auction, "We are in a happy space as we built a strong side last year. However, we are looking forward to the Auction to fill some spaces in our squad. Ricky Ponting has been sharing his thoughts and his insights have always been handy."

The Indian Premier League will witness the introduction of the Impact Player in its next season in 2023. The teams will be allowed to substitute one player called the Impact Player, who can bat and bowl during a game. When asked about the same, Amre said, "The introduction of the Impact Player is a good thing for the tournament. And the coaching staff will have to be on their toes during the match as we may need to make a decision of utilizing the Impact Player at any time of the match. The Impact Player could be a game-changer for teams in the IPL."

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: It's the Team and Management Call, Says Umesh Yadav on Kuldeep Yadav's Omission.

Meanwhile, Karim said that the Impact Player will add more value to Indian players in the tournament, "The introduction of the Impact Player throws up a different kind of challenge altogether. I think this rule will add more value to the Indian players. Many Indian players, who didn't get an opportunity in the last season, may get a look in as Impact Players in the next season. So, let's see how it goes."

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to bolster their side in the mini-auction. They finished fifth place in IPL 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)