New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The government has extended the lease of Delhi Golf Club till 2050 considering its request to bring the club to international standards, especially with golf becoming part of the Olympic Games since 2016, Lok Sabha was informed Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the Delhi Golf Club was established as a municipal course in the early 1930s and was earlier known as Lodhi Golf Club.

He said that the lease of the land allotted earlier has been extended from time to time.

"The last lease extension was done on 19th July, 2012 on the request of the Delhi Golf Club, till the year 2050. This extension was done taking into consideration the request of The Delhi Golf Club for bringing the club to international standards, since golf would be a part of Olympic games from 2016," Sahu said in his reply.

According to the minister, for upgrading the infrastructure for this purpose, the Delhi Golf Club had requested for a lease extension till 2070, for long term planning.

The club's lease was expiring in 2020, hence in order to meet this requirement, the government approved lease extension only till 2050, he added.

