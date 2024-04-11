Sports News | Delhi-NCR Open 2024: Rashid Khan Sets Pace on Day One

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Rashid Khan, playing at his home course, set the pace with an unblemished six-under 66 to be round one leader with a two-shot margin at the Delhi-NCR Open 2024

Agency News ANI| Apr 11, 2024 05:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Delhi-NCR Open 2024: Rashid Khan Sets Pace on Day One
Rashid Khan in action during day one of Delhi-NCR Open 2024 (Image: PGTI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 11 (ANI): Indian star Rashid Khan, playing at his home course, set the pace with an unblemished six-under 66 to be round one leader with a two-shot margin at the Delhi-NCR Open 2024 being played at the Noida Golf Course.

PGTI Ranking leader and this year's Indian Open runner-up Veer Ahlawat, Dhruv Sheoran and Manu Gandas, all players from Gurugram and the Delhi-NCR region along with Angad Cheema, Jairaj Singh Sandhu and Aman Raj were bunched together in tied second place with scores of 68.

Also Read | MS Dhoni’s Former Business Partner Mihir Diwakar Arrested, Police Takes Action On Complain Lodged By CSK Star.

Rashid Khan began the week with a flourish making birdies on the first two holes thanks to a good chip-putt and an excellent second shot. He pushed ahead with two more birdies on the front nine that included an outstanding up and down from the bunker on the eighth. On the back nine, Rashid picked up another two birdies including one from a 15-feet conversion.

Rashid said, "Playing on home turf always has its advantages. I was looking for a big number to get my rhythm and confidence back since I've not had a great first half of the year. After a week in Chandigarh, adjusting quickly to the green speed here in Noida will be the key this week.

Also Read | Rahul Tewatia Reacts After Gujarat Titans' Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says 'We Had To Believe in Ourselves'.

"I don't usually struggle with my putter, but the last few weeks, I've been putting pressure on myself because I wasn't hitting the ball well. That's where I lost my touch with the putter. I'm looking to regain my putting form this week."

Local lad and defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh carded a 69 to be placed tied eighth, the highest among the Noida-based golfers.

Round 1 Leaderboard:

66: Rashid Khan

68: Dhruv Sheoran; Veer Ahlawat; Manu Gandas; Angad Cheema; Jairaj Singh Sandhu; Aman Raj.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Agency News ANI| Apr 11, 2024 05:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Delhi-NCR Open 2024: Rashid Khan Sets Pace on Day One
Rashid Khan in action during day one of Delhi-NCR Open 2024 (Image: PGTI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 11 (ANI): Indian star Rashid Khan, playing at his home course, set the pace with an unblemished six-under 66 to be round one leader with a two-shot margin at the Delhi-NCR Open 2024 being played at the Noida Golf Course.

PGTI Ranking leader and this year's Indian Open runner-up Veer Ahlawat, Dhruv Sheoran and Manu Gandas, all players from Gurugram and the Delhi-NCR region along with Angad Cheema, Jairaj Singh Sandhu and Aman Raj were bunched together in tied second place with scores of 68.

Also Read | MS Dhoni’s Former Business Partner Mihir Diwakar Arrested, Police Takes Action On Complain Lodged By CSK Star.

Rashid Khan began the week with a flourish making birdies on the first two holes thanks to a good chip-putt and an excellent second shot. He pushed ahead with two more birdies on the front nine that included an outstanding up and down from the bunker on the eighth. On the back nine, Rashid picked up another two birdies including one from a 15-feet conversion.

Rashid said, "Playing on home turf always has its advantages. I was looking for a big number to get my rhythm and confidence back since I've not had a great first half of the year. After a week in Chandigarh, adjusting quickly to the green speed here in Noida will be the key this week.

Also Read | Rahul Tewatia Reacts After Gujarat Titans' Thrilling Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says 'We Had To Believe in Ourselves'.

"I don't usually struggle with my putter, but the last few weeks, I've been putting pressure on myself because I wasn't hitting the ball well. That's where I lost my touch with the putter. I'm looking to regain my putting form this week."

Local lad and defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh carded a 69 to be placed tied eighth, the highest among the Noida-based golfers.

Round 1 Leaderboard:

66: Rashid Khan

68: Dhruv Sheoran; Veer Ahlawat; Manu Gandas; Angad Cheema; Jairaj Singh Sandhu; Aman Raj.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Atlético Madrid vs Dortmund
100K+ searches
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
100K+ searchenav_li active"> Latest News
  • Trending
    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Atlético Madrid vs Dortmund
    100K+ searches
    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
    100K+ searches
    Hardik Pandya
    50K+ searches
    Pakistan
    50K+ searches
    Varshangalkku Shesham
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly