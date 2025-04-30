London, Apr 30 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele didn't seem too worried about a minor injury he sustained after scoring in the 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals.

Dembele scored in the fourth minute but then had to leave the field in the 70th with an apparent hamstring problem.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: A Look at Six Records Held By ‘Hitman’ As He Turns 38.

PSG coach Luis Enrique later said the injury was “nothing serious, it's something very minor.”

And Dembele himself also downplayed the situation, French newspaper L'Equipe reported.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 'Mumbai Cha Raja' Who Conquered World Cricket With Sixes, Tactical Brilliance and Envious Trophy Cabinet.

“I felt a little something, but it's OK,” L'Equipe quoted Dembele as saying before boarding the team bus.

Luis Enrique said the forward would undergo further tests on Wednesday.

PSG hosts Arsenal in the return leg on May 7. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)