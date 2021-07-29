Colombo, Jul 29 (PTI) India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third twenty20 International, here on Thursday.

India have replaced injured Navdeep Saini, who hurt his shoulder while fielding on Wednesday, with debutant Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier.

Sri Lanka also have replaced injured Isuru Udana with Pathum Nissanka.

India won the first match while Sri Lanka equalled the series by winning the second T20 on Wednesday.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera.

