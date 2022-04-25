Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Shikhar Dhawan hit 88 not out as Punjab Kings scored 187 for 4 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Monday.

Dhawan's innings was studded with nine fours and two sixes, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) and Liam Livingstone (19) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo (2/42) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/32) were among wickets.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 187 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 88 not out; Dwayne Bravo 2/42).

