Mulheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Mar 1 (PTI) India's mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto ended their German Open Super 300 campaign in the semifinals as they lost to Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Indian duo lost 23-25, 21-10, 15-21 in a match that lasted an hour.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Announces Ticket Refund Process for Abandoned Games in Rawalpindi.

Their defeat brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)