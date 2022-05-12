Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): After his team's superb bowling effort against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, Mumbai Indians pacer Riley Meredith said that the bowlers did not take the pace off after observing that it was troubling CSK batters.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni (36*) was left hanging as the lone warrior for his side as a brutal pace attack by Mumbai Indians fast bowlers skittled out the Men in Yellow for 97 at Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

"Cannot complain too much, was a tremendous effort from everyone. It was a group performance, quite an unbelievable effort. Got some swing in the 7th or 8th over, that was unusual, but definitely not complaining. I just tried to get on the mark... and the ball swung in (against Rayudu). The pace was troubling them a lot, so we did not take the pace off," said Meredith during the mid-innings break.

Meredith was instrumental in triggering CSK's collapse, taking 2/27 in three overs, dismissing Ambati Rayadu and Shivam Dube for 10 each.

It was a poor outing for CSK batters, as except for Dhoni, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo (12), and Shivam Dube (10), nobody could touch double figures. Daniel Sams was breathing fire with his pace as he triggered an early collapse of the CSK batting line-up that saw them score less than 100 runs.

Put to bat first, Chennai Super Kings got off to a terrible start as they lost their entire top order within the first two overs as the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams toyed with CSK batters. The first one to depart was the in-form Devon Conway for a duck in the second ball of the innings, followed by Moeen Ali two balls later, contributing zero runs.

After the dismissal of Robin Uthappa in the second over by Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayadu attempted to rebuild the innings, only to be stopped by Sams, who dismissed Gaikwad for 7 of 6 with assistance from wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. CSK were 17/4.

This brought captain MS Dhoni to the crease in the fifth over itself. The skipper hit a good boundary and Rayadu also looked good at the other end, but the latter was also dismissed by pacer Riley Meredith for 10 off 14 with another catch taken by Kishan. With this, half of CSK's side was back in the pavilion, with the scorecard reading 29/5.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, a helpless CSK stood at an alarming score of 32/5 in desperate need of a partnership. Spin was introduced to the attack in form of Hritik Shokeen in the 7th over. Meredith prevented the duo of Dhoni and Shivam Dube from making an impact as he dismissed Dube for 10 at the team's score of 39/6.

This brought the West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to the crease. The duo tried to stabilize the innings with some heavy hits and consistent strike rotation. At the end of 10 overs, CSK stood at 65/6, with Dhoni (21*) and Bravo (3*).

Their rescue efforts for CSK could not last for long as after a 39-run stand, Bravo was caught by Tilak Varma of the bowling of Kumar Kartikeya for 12. Bowler Simarjeet Singh was dismissed three balls later, with CSK reduced to 80/8.

Maheesh Theekshana followed next and was dismissed by Ramandeep Singh, leaving Super Kings with only one wicket to defend.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK stood at 87/9, Dhoni (26*) and Mukesh Choudhary (4*).

Dhoni continued being the lone warrior for CSK, smashing Meredith for a six in the 16th over. But an unfortunate run-out in the final ball of the over skittled out Super Kings for just 97. Dhoni remained unbeaten at 36.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/16 in four overs. Meredith (2/28) and Kartikeya (2/22) also bowled well. Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got a wicket each. (ANI).

