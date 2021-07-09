Madrid [Spain], July 9 (ANI): Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone has signed a contract extension until June 30, 2024, the La Liga club confirmed on Thursday.

Since the Argentine joined in 2011, the club has enjoyed one of the most successful phases of their club's history - winning eight trophies in the process. During this period, Simeone has become the coach who has won the most titles (eight) and games (316) in Atletico's history.

"The members of his coaching staff have also signed contract extensions until 2024. Oscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas, and Hernan Bonvinvini have also played a big role in our recent success," stated a release.

The Argentine, who was a key player for the team and won the domestic double in 1996, became Atletico's coach in December 2011. In his first season as manager, he won the Europa League in Bucharest against Athletic Club. That was the first of the eight titles the Madrid-based club has won so far in Simeone's 10 years charge as manager. Simeone's first full season as Atletico coach, 2012/13, ended with two trophies won: the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea and the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the 2013/14 season, the Argentine led the club to its 10th LaLiga title and to the Champions League final. A season later, the Argentine won his fifth trophy at Atleti: the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. In the 2015/16 season, Atletico fought for the league title until the penultimate match of the season and reached the Champions League final. In 2018, the club won another continental trophy. This time it was the Europa League, beating Olympique Marseille 3-0 in the final in Lyon. A few months later, Atletico won the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid (4-2).

This year, Simeone guided Atletico to the 11th LaLiga title in the club's history. In the process, he also became the winningest coach in Atletico de Madrid's history (316). He has so far overseen 527 games - losing only 16 per cent of them.

"The Argentine is about to kick off his 11th season as our manager - making him the person who has coached a team for the most consecutive seasons in LaLiga. Apart from the eight trophies we have won in this period, we have also qualified for nine consecutive seasons for the Champions League, something unprecedented at our club. With this contract extension, we continue our exciting project with Diego Pablo Simeone. Fantastic news for the Atleti family," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)