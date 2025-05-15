Hilversum (The Netherlands), May 15 (PTI) Indian golfers, including Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, will aim to hit top form as they tee off at the Dutch Ladies Open, marking the Ladies European Tour's shift from Asia to Europe.

Apart from Diksha and Pranavi, Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi will also compete at the tournament being held at the Goyer Golf and Country Club.

Also Read | On Which Channel UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 Series Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch UAE vs BAN T20I Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Hitaashee, who makes her first LET start outside India, will be keen to make a mark outside the country. The 2-year-old's LET appearances have all come at her home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Diksha, who is lying seventh on the LET Order of Merit, had finished tied 52nd at Aramco Korea Championship last Sunday and she will hope for a better result this week when she plays alongside Katie Hollern of the US and Johanna Wrigley of Sweden.

Also Read | UAE vs BAN 2025: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Bangladesh’s tour of United Arab Emirates.

Diksha missed the Dutch Ladies Open last year.

Pranavi, who finished tied 40th in Korea, has been paired with Lauren Walsh of Ireland and Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain. Avani plays with Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina and Alexandra Swayne of US Virgin Islands.

Tvesa is paired with Patricia Isabel Schmidt of Germany and Annabell Fuller of Engalnd and Hitaashee will tee up with Clara Moyano Reigosa of Spain and Linda Wessberg of Sweden.

The Dutch Ladies Open heads to Goyer Golf & Country Club for the first time as the event also marks the start of the 2025 European swing on the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar.

The tournament holds special meaning for the 29-year-old Thai star, Trichat Cheenglab, who captured her maiden LET title at the Dutch Ladies Open in 2023. She missed last year's edition while competing on the LPGA Tour, making this return even more meaningful.

The Thai star will be playing round one at 1:23pm local time on Friday, alongside Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and England's Liz Young.

Emma Spitz is riding high after a strong T4 finish at last week's Aramco Korea Championship, and she's looking to carry that momentum. The Austrian will be playing round one alongside England's Mimi Rhodes and Spain's Marta Martin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)