Prague, Jun 24 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar produced a superb finish with three birdies in a span of five holes to card a solid three-under 69 that placed her in Top-10 after the first round of the Tipsport Ladies Czech Ladies Open.

Among other Indians, Neha Tripathi (71) was at T-29, Vani Kapoor (72) and Ridhima Dilawari (72) were at T48th and Amandeep Drall (73) at T-61.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022 Draw: Novak Djokovic May Meet Young Star Carlos Alcaraz in Quarters; Rafael Nadal Has Felix Auger-Aliassime in His Way.

The Spanish challenge began strongly as Teresa Diez Moliner (67) at five-under led the field all alone.

She was followed by three other Spaniards Ella Folch, Paz Marfa Sans and Luna Sobron Galmes, all of whom shot four-under 68 each to be tied second. Two other players, Johanna Gustavsson and Nicole Broch were also at four-under but were yet to complete their round.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022 Draw: Iga Swiatek, Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams Drawn in Top Half; Emma Raducanu, Ons Jabeur in Bottom.

The Deaf Olympics gold medallist Diksha, who has missed the cuts in her last two starts in the Scandinavian Mixed and then ATS London, had one birdie on the front nine to turn in one-under 35.

On the back nine, she gave away that shot with a bogey on 12th. However, three birdies on 14th, 15th and 17th ensured a fine opening day as she was lying at Tied-sixth with some golfers from the afternoon wave yet to complete.

Dagar was in the first group of the second session.

Tripathi turned in one of her best rounds ever on the Ladies European Tour as she carded one-under 71 in the first round with four birdies, two of them on Par-5s on seventh and 15th, and three bogeys.

Kapoor began the day with two sixes. She had a double on par-4 first and then a bogey on Par-5 second to go three-over after two holes.

She then fought back well with three birdies against one more bogey on next five holes. Her action-packed front nine ended at one-over 37. She birdied 15th, bogeyed the 16th and closed with a birdie on 18th for a day's card of 72.

Dilawari, starting on 10th, bogeyed the 12th and 13th and turned in two-over and was still two-over after 12 holes.

A birdie on par-3 13th was offset by a bogey on Par-5 fifth. She rallied with two birdies on seventh and ninth, her closing hole for a 72.

Drall turned in one-under after the front nine with a bogey on second and birdies on seventh and ninth. On the second nine she dropped shots on 14th and 16th and carded one-over 73.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)