Los Angeles, Apr 22 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made her worst start of the season as she carded 6-over 77 in the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open here.

Aditi, who has been having a decent season so far, had three double bogeys, a bogey and just one birdie. She was lying way down on the leader board on a breezy day at the Wilshire Country Club.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta.

Aditi will need a very low second round to make the cut. She has just missed one cut in five previous starts in 2022.

Alison Lee shot a bogey free 5-under 66 in testing conditions to take the first-round lead. Lee, 27, is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Could Break Dwayne Bravo's Record for Most Wickets in a Season, Says Graeme Smith.

Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back at 4-under 67.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71 in the morning.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson, playing alongside Ko, opened with a 76, including a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.

The event starts the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)