Milan [Italy], July 6 (ANI): After a shocking defeat at the hands of Bologna, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said the "disappointment is enormous" and he is "very angry" at himself.

"The disappointment is enormous, at least as far as I'm concerned. I hope this disappointment that I feel is also felt by the players for at least one percent," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"I am angry at myself because I'm the manager. I have my responsibilities; I am the one who directs the situation and it is right that I am very angry first of all with myself. Then I think that the players must also be with themselves," he added.

The third-placed Inter Milan suffered a 2-1 defeat against the ninth-placed club, Bologna, at home on Sunday in the ongoing Serie A.

Inter Milan had gained a lead in the first half after Romelu Lukaku netted a goal. However, Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow scored one goal each in the second half to hand Bologna a victory.

As Inter Milan have 64 points, the victory could have inched them closer to the second-placed Lazio, who have 68 points. Moreover, the Conte-led side is just one point ahead of Atalanta. (ANI)

