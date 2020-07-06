Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to return back into winning ways when they host Everton at home in Premier League 2019-20 on Monday. Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 1-3 by Sheffield United in their previous league match leaving Spurs 10th in the points table with Champions League football long out of their sights. Everton are a point and rank below them at 11th but have enjoyed a good run in recent times.

Everton are unbeaten in the Premier League since it resumed in June and have taken seven points from the three matches that they have played, which includes wins over Norwich and Leicester City. In the same number of games, Tottenham have played a draw, beaten West Ham and lost to Sheffield United. Mourinho and his men will, however, be confident on returning to home turf where they have picked the fifth-most points among all Premier League teams this season. Spurs are also on an unbeaten run of 14 games against Everton and have not lost to the Toffees since December 2012.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The match will take place on July 7, 2020 (Monday midnight) and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on Star Sports channels, which is the official broadcaster of Premier League in India. To live telecast the game, fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will also be available for live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League clash for its fans in India.

Spurs have lost just three of their 27 Premier League meetings against Everton at home. All of those three defeats came between 2006 and 2009. Meanwhile, Everton are also winless against Tottenham Hotspur since December 2012 and are among teams with worse away records this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, however, beat Norwich City in their last away game but Everton have not won successive away Premier League games since 2016.

