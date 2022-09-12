New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Legends League Cricket (LLC) is scheduled to be held from September 16 to October 5 and the tournament will have players from across the globe.

The organisers have announced Disney Star as the official tournament broadcasters that will witness all the 16 matches being aired live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Legends of Cricket representing ten cricketing nations will entertain fans with competitive and exciting cricket and revive the nostalgia and timeless rivalries that these players shared between them, a release said.

Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket, said finest sports commentators and analysts will be bringing forth the matches to innumerable cricket fans across the country.

"Am really happy that the best and finest in the business of Cricket are stakeholders in our journey," he said.

Speaking about acquiring the Legends League Cricket Rights, a Disney Star Spokesperson said, "We are delighted to associate with the Legends League Cricket for Season 2. Disney Star is home to the best of cricket properties, providing fans with memorable moments to cherish. We look forward to elevating the experience of Legends Cricket League through our unique brand of story-telling, and programming."

With top Indian business houses, Adani Sportsline, GMR Sports, Manipal Group and the LNJ Bhilwara Groups owning the four franchise teams Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings respectively, some of the biggest names from the cricketing world will be seen taking the field and challenging each other in the tournament. (ANI)

