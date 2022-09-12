Cristiano Ronaldo might not have been able to secure a move away from Manchester United this summer but that does not mean that all the interest in him, especially from clubs in Saudi Arabia, has cooled down. The Portugal star was rumoured to be desperate in seeking a way to leave Manchester United this summer but eventually was unable to do. Ronaldo was linked with a lot of clubs, the likes of which range from Chelsea and Bayern Munich and while they turned down the opportunity to sign him, Saudi clubs also showed interest in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Juventus 2-2 Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23: Bianconeri Draw Again at Home (Watch Video Highlights)

In an interview with The Athletic, Saudi Arabia FA President Yasser Al-Misehal, "We would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Saudi League. It would bring a huge positive feedback and it would be big news for everyone. I'm sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also as a player who is a great role model. I think, 'Why not?'. I'm sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years. We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi League. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia.”

The star forward found himself on the bench in Manchester United's last few matches and has not started regularly. He did start for them in the UEFA Europa League opener against Real Socieded, which United ended up falling to a controversial defeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).