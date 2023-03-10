Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): After clinching an 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler Issy Wong said that Mumbai's diverse bowling attack was a real strength in the ongoing edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Mumbai Indians put up an all-around performance with bat and ball to beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

"We have worked pretty hard as a group in training. We have been working out our plans and making the most of the kind of squad we have. We have got a diverse bowling attack. We have left-arm spinners, leg spinners, off-spinners, and different varieties of seam bowlers. We cover all our bases. We have the right bowlers bowling at the right batters. Harman has been fantastic in pulling the strings. It is nice that everyone has chipped in," Wong was quoted as saying on the MI website.

Superb spells by Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals of 105 in 18 overs. Matthews, Ishaque and Wong bagged three-wicket hauls respectively while Pooja Vastrakar claimed one.

Wong added that the WPL tracks offered assistance if a bowler could hit the ideal length and that there was something for bowlers to do on the tracks.

"The pitch here has been good. The batters have enjoyed themselves, but I think there is something in it for the bowlers. As a quick, if you can nail the correct lengths, there is something in it for you, especially with the new ball. We saw today that it swung and did a bit off the seam as well," Wong said. (ANI)

