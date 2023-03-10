One of the relished T20 leagues, Legends League Cricket (LLC), is scheduled to start on March 10 and played till March 20. The Legends League Cricket provides a stage for players who have already retired from international cricket. The LLC 2023 will be the third season of the celebrated event. India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants are the three teams who will be participating in the event. As the names suggest, India Maharajas will include legendary players from India, whereas Asia Lions will see remaining retired Asian players playing together in the team. Meanwhile, the World Giants will be a team of some ex-players from across the world except Asians. LLC 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Legends League Cricket Masters.

Qatar will host the Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha entirely. Legends like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Brett Lee, Chris Gayle and many more will be seen in action. Fans will re-live the memories when their favourite player plays again on the field. The die-hard fans of these legends in India can catch the live action on TV and online mediums. To get the details of broadcasting/media rights of the Legends League Cricket, scroll below for all the information.

How To Watch the live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2023 in India?

Star Sports Network bagged the broadcasting rights of the Legends League Cricket 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada to catch the live telecast of all matches of Legends League Cricket 2023 in India. Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch to Captain Teams in Legends League Cricket 2023.

How To Watch the live streaming of Legends League Cricket 2023 Online?

The Legends League Cricket 2023 will be Live streamed on two different online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network and FanCode app, will Live Stream all the matches of Legends League Cricket 2023 in India.

