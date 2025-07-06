London, Jul 6 (AP) Novak Djokovic won the match on Centre Court, but it was his 7-year-old daughter who really wowed Wimbledon.

Tara Djokovic's victory dance on Saturday brought a smile to dad's face. Everybody else's, too.

Djokovic had just clinched his 100th Wimbledon singles win and was asked during his on-court interview to shed light on the little dance he's been doing recently.

He said it's done to a song called "Pump It Up."

"There's a song with my kids — look my daughter's doing it right now," a smiling Djokovic said as he looked into the crowd.

"You want to show it darling?"

The TV camera then panned to Tara, who then showed everyone how it's done: pump your fists down, then left, right and overhead.

The crowd roared.

"She's the master. It's a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon." AP

