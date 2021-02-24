Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) India were 99 for three in reply to England's 112 all out on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday.

At close of play, opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 57 and giving him company was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 1.

Shubman Gill (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli were the three wickets to fall for India.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England collapsed to 112.

Zak Crawley (53) was the top scorer for the visitors.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26).

Indian 1st Innings: 99 for three in 33 overs (Rohit Sharma 57 batting, Virat Kohli 27; Jack Leach 2/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)