Doha [Qatar], May 16 (ANI): India's world champion and Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had an outing to remember, as he became the first Indian to cross the 90 m mark in the sport on Friday.

However he could not secure the top spot on the podium this time, after a monstrous throw by Germany's Julian Weber at the Doha Diamond League.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Athletes, Check Top 10 in the World.

Neeraj had the lead till the final round, crossing the 90-m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23 m, breaking his own national record. However, in the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj to second spot. Grenada's Anderson Peters is at number three, with a throw of 85.64 m.

Neeraj had a brilliant start, kickstarting his season with a throw of 88.44 m, with Anderson Peters of Grenada in second place with 85.64 m and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago at third with 84.65 m.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Stand Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Star Cricketer Says, 'I Never Even Dreamt of It' (Watch Video).

The superstar Indian's second throw was a foul, but he still managed to maintain his lead. Germany's Julian Weber took third place with a throw of 85.57 m.

However, the third throw by Neeraj helped him touch the coveted 90-m mark, with a monstrous throw of 90.23 m, extending his lead over his other opponents. He also broke his own national record, bettering his 89.94 m throw registered during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Julian however, came close, with a throw of 89.06 m.

The fourth throw by Neeraj was of 80.56 m, and the fifth throw was a foul. However, this still kept Neeraj in the lead, with Julian at second spot and Peters at third spot.

However, Neeraj was beaten in the final set of throws, with Weber throwing 91.06 m to outdo the Indian, who finished in second spot with his final throw being 88.20 m. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)