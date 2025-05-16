Neeraj Chopra breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career and did so at the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Doha, on May 16. The 27-year-old has come close to going past the 90m mark on a number of occasions in his career, but this time, he did breach that barrier with a superb effort of 90.23m, which came in his third attempt. As soon as he hurled the javelin, he raised his arms in the air in celebration. However, despite maintaining a lead for a good period of time in the event, he was outdone by Germany's Julian Weber, who, with his last throw, registered an attempt of 91.06m that saw him win the competition. Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second at Doha Diamond League 2024 With Historic 90.23 m Throw, Germany’s Julian Weber Bags Top Spot.

Watch Neeraj Chopra's 90.23M Throw Here:

Neeraj Chopra joins the 90M 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 🔥 👏 🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra finally broke the 90m barrier for the first time in his career, with a throw of 90.23 at the Doha Diamond League. #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/zopYfa45Xk — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) May 16, 2025

