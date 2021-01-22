Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly, who underwent a successful angioplasty at the Apollo Hospital on Friday, is doing well and is expected to be back very soon.

"I am doing very well. I am getting good care and attention from Apollo Hospital. A big thanks to Dr. Aftab Khan, Dr. Saroj Mondol, Dr. Shubro Banerjee, and Team Apollo for the way my angioplasty was handled. I will be back to work very soon," said Snehasish Ganguly while recuperating in his cabin in a statement issued by CAB.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya paid a visit to enquire about the health of Ganguly in the evening.

"We had a long chat. He is doing really very well. I am sure he will be back to work very soon," said Dalmiya.

On January 12, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's brother consulted a doctor and his blood tests and cardiac CT angio revealed that he needs "angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart".

"Snehasish Ganguly consulted Dr Saptarshi Basu and did all his blood tests and cardiac CT angio in Woodlands on Jan 12, 2021. Angio revealed Single Vessel Disease (RCA) which will require Angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart. We got to know that Snehasish is planning to get the angioplasty done on Jan 22, 2021, from my old hospital Apollo Gleneagles. Hope and pray all goes well," Woodlands Hospital, CEO, Rupali Basu had said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly had undergone angioplasty at Woodlands Hospital. The former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)