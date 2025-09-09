New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra doesn't see any team mounting a formidable challenge to India in the ongoing Asia Cup, but sees Afghanistan as the side that can challenge India's hegemony with their "passion" and palatial international experience.

India has been earmarked as the clear favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy on paper by fans and former cricketers. The 15-player squad covers all facets of the game and provides the much-needed firepower across the batting and bowling departments.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask ‘X’ User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here’s Truth.

Mishra sees the Suryakumar Yadav-led troops establishing their supremacy, but one aspect that concerns him about Afghanistan is their indomitable grit. Considering Afghan players have been exposed to franchise T20 cricket across the globe, their batting and spinners are an intimidating menace. He cautioned India against undervaluing Rashid Khan and his compatriots in the tournament.

"I don't think there will be a big threat to India in the Asia Cup. I think Afghanistan is a team that keeps on fighting. They don't leave the game. They should not be underestimated. They should be played like a good team. They are playing everywhere. Their spinners are good. Their batsmen are good," Mishra said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Also Read | Why is Hong Kong Cricket Team Called Hong Kong, China in Asia Cup 2025?.

"Their bowlers are good. I think they are a team that can make it difficult for India if we underestimate them. I think Afghanistan is a fighting team. They want to do well for their country. I can see the passion in them. They will definitely put India in trouble with their passion. I don't think there will be any threat to India in the Asia Cup," he concluded.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh. Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)