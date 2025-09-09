Dubai [UAE], September 9 (ANI): Indian left-armer Arshdeep Singh saw UAE batters practising out in nets ahead of their Asia Cup campaign opener in Dubai on Wednesday.

Team India, the 2023 50-over Asia Cup winners, will be aiming to add another T20 Asia Cup title to their cabinet as they take on the UAE on Wednesday.

Also Read | India vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 and Who Will Win IND vs UAE T20I?.

The hosts are led by globe-trotting T20 specialist Muhammed Waseem.

Ahead of the match, while UAE batters were grinding it out in the nets.

Also Read | Bolivia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of BOL vs BRA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is and has 99 wickets in 63 matches at an average of 18.30, with a best score of 4/9. One more wicket will make him the first Indian to get a century of wickets in T20Is. He could also become the fourth-fastest bowler to reach the milestone, with Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan reaching this milestone in just 53 matches. Arshdeep could also become the fastest pacer ever to complete a century of T20I wickets.

This year in three T20Is, he has taken four wickets at an average of 23.00, with best figures of 2/17.

Following this match, India will play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, followed by their final group stage match against Oman on September 19. The Super 4 phase of the competition will start from September 20. The final will be played on September 28, and India will be aiming to secure their second Asia Cup T20I title after 2016.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)